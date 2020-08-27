2020 August 27 17:14

Bunker prices are slightly up at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)

Global oil market sees mixed price movements due to hurricane Laura

Global oil prices are growing amid coronavirus vaccine hopes.

According to IAA PortNews Bunker Prices Review, bunker prices at the port of St. Petersburg were as follows:

Average price of IFO-380 HS - $259 pmt (+$9).

Average price of MGO - $370 pmt (+$10).

Average price of ULSFO - $350 pmt (+$10).

Average VLSFO 0,5% - $315 pmt (+$5).

Bunker prices at the Port of Rotterdam are stable:

- IFO-380 НS - $277

- MGO - $373

- ULSFO 0,1% - $355

- VLSFO 0,5% - $321



The difference between maximum/minimum prices depends on the amount of fuel sold and its availability.