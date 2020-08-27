2020 August 27 16:50

LUKOIL announces IFRS financial results for the second quarter and six months of 2020

LUKOIL says its loss for the first six months of 2020 amounted to RUB 64.7 bln as compared to RUB 330.5 bln profit for the first six months of 2019.

For the six months of 2020 sales totaled RUB 2,652.4 bln, down by 33.3% year-on-year.



According to the company, its sales dynamics in both periods was negatively affected mainly by lower hydrocarbon prices, lower hydrocarbon production volumes, lower oil and refined products trading volumes, and lower refined products sales volumes through filling stations. These factors were partially offset by ruble devaluation to US dollar.

EBITDA for the six months of 2020 amounted to RUB 295.3 bln, down by 53.2% year-on-year.



