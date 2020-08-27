2020 August 27 17:41

SCHOTTEL wins repeat order to supply pump jets for Mystic Cruises

German propulsion manufacturer SCHOTTEL says it has won a contract to supply state-of-the-art pump jets for five additional expedition cruise ships (with option to include a sixth) for Portuguese-based company Mystic Cruises. Two pump jets will be installed aboard each of the 126-meter-long and 19-meter-wide luxury ships, under construction or on order at West Sea Viana Shipyard in Portugal.



Mário Ferreira, Chairman of Mystic Invest, parent company of Mystic Cruises: "Our goal is to build the cleanest, safest and quietest expedition ships that meet and exceed the strict requirements of the regions where our ships will sail. We designed our cruise ships to ensure that we do our part to help sustain these unparalleled places for future generations to enjoy.



These SCHOTTEL exclusive thrusters are perfect for bringing guests closer to more marine wildlife – safely and sustainably. We can stop our ships’ propellers and engage the pump jets to quietly cruise up to five knots in wildlife-rich waters and not frighten away the beautiful fish. SCHOTTEL’s Pump Jets are very effective aboard previous Mystic Cruises ships, and we have again opted for SCHOTTEL’s system for our Atlas Ocean Voyages expedition ships."



Low-noise jets for highest comfort on board

Each of the new expedition cruise vessels will be equipped with two electrically driven SCHOTTEL Pump Jets type SPJ 82 (335 kW each). The extremely compact SPJs are not only being installed flush with the hull of these new vessels, but also in a small recess further protecting the propulsion unit. The elastic mounting leads to minimized noise and vibration levels. Pump jets diminish ship vibrations for guests’ comfort and reduce cavitation, which significantly decreases underwater noise.



LeaCon sealing system

At the same time, the pump jets will be equipped with the patented and DNV-GL type-approved SCHOTTEL LeaCon sealing system. This system ensures continuous leakage control of the seals and prevents water from entering the gearbox and, of even greater importance, oil from escaping into the seawater. Considered a non-oil-to-water interface, the system complies with the VGP regulations of the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). LeaCon further supports Mystic’s holistic environmental-friendly cruise approach.



Accommodation for around 200 passengers

Each of the new expedition ships for Mystic Cruises' North American brand Atlas Ocean Voyages can accommodate up to 196 guests in luxury suites and staterooms. Safety is at the core of Atlas Ocean Voyages' Polar Category-C and Ice Class-1B certified expedition ships. All vessels’ construction will incorporate modern hygiene and cleanliness measures into their design.



The construction of the "World Navigator" is on schedule and will launch in mid-2021, with sister-ships "World Traveller", "World Seeker", "World Adventurer" and "World Discoverer" to launch before the end 2023. For her inaugural 2021-22 year, "World Navigator" will sail all-inclusive, luxe-adventure expeditions in the Black, Mediterranean and Caribbean Seas, South America and Antarctica.