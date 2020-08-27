2020 August 27 13:46

DeloPorts announces increase of its HI’2020 results

The stevedore holding of Delo Group DeloPorts’ 6 months results, demonstrated growth in both financial and operational results. On the 27th of August 2020, DeloPorts published its consolidated financial results for the six months ended on the 30th of June 2020 in accordance with IFRS.

Key financial results: Consolidated revenue 5,520 million rubles (+ 20.8%); Consolidated EBITDA 4,383 million rubles (+ 39.5%); EBITDA margin 79.4% vs. 68.8% in the first half of 2019; Adjusted net profit 2,857 million rubles (+ 33.7%).

Key operating results: Total cargo throughput is 5 million tons (+ 54%); Grain throughput 1.9 million tons (+ 75%); Container throughput 254 thousand TEU (+ 36%).

DeloPorts CEO Igor Yakovenko commented on the half-year results: “The launch of the berth No. 38 allowed the container terminal of DeloPorts to increase its market share in the Azov and Black Sea basin to 60%. Together with a good grain harvest it allowed the Group to increase its throughput by 54% in mln tons as well as to increase the Company’s financial results despite the economic restrictions caused by the pandemic. The grain throughput reached 1.9 million tons, a record 75% growth year on year. The containerized cargo handling reached 254 thous. TEU, a 36% increase. In the 1st half of 2020 the focus was on the implementation of our perspective projects and the adjustment of development priorities in accordance with the clients’ needs: for example, a record grain reception volume was reached at the grain terminal, and the container terminal increased the oversized cargo handling speed by 8X”.

DeloPorts is a holding company that owns and operates stevedore assets of Delo Group in the port of Novorossiysk. DeloPorts consolidates NUTEP Container Terminal, KSK Grain Terminal and Delo Service Company.

Delo Group is the major Russian transportation and logistics holding company that owns and operates port container terminals in the Azov and Black Sea, Baltic and Far-Eastern basins, a wide network of railway container terminals, a fleet of containers and flatcars. The headquarters of the Group is the Management Company “Delo”, 70% is owned by the Group’s founder Sergey Shishkarev and 30% owned by State Corporation Rosatom.

The Group’s stevedore business is represented by DeloPorts holding and the leading operator of port container terminals Global Ports. TransContainer and Ruscon assemble the transportation and logistics business of Delo Group.