2020 August 27 12:58

USCG ready to respond ahead of Hurricane Laura

The Coast Guard is pre-staging response assets and urging safety precautions in the Gulf Coast region due to Hurricane Laura.



Hurricane Laura is expected to make landfall Thursday. The Coast Guard advises that you monitor your local weather services to stay updated on any potential changes.



Hurricanes can be deadly and the Coast Guard is urging people to be prepared, stay informed, heed storm warnings and listen to evacuation orders from local officials.



The Coast Guard is warning the public of the safety messages: stay off the water, be prepared, evacuate as necessary, secure belongings and stay informed.