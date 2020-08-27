2020 August 27 13:00

NOVATEK’s Board recommends 1H 2020 dividend

The Board of Directors of PAO NOVATEK discussed the Company’s financial and operational results for the First Half 2020 and decided to convene an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (“EGM”) on 30 September 2020 in the form of absentee voting, with the agenda on the payment of interim dividends for the First Half 2020.

The Board recommends the EGM to approve the proposed interim dividend payment for the First Half 2020 in the amount of RR 35,889,136,920, which amounts corresponds to the payment of RR 11.82 per one ordinary share or RR 118.20 per one GDR.

The list of persons entitled to take part in NOVATEK’s EGM will be compiled as of 7 September 2020. The Board recommended to compile the list of persons entitled to receive dividends as of 12 October 2020.

