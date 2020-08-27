  The version for the print

  • 2020 August 27 09:31

    Oil market sees mixed price movements

    Fluctuation of oil prices is caused by Hurricane Laura

    As of August 27 (08:14 Moscow time), Brent Crude futures price climbed by 0.33% to $45.79 per barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.

    Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for September delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange climbed by 0.02% to $43.38 per barrel.

    OPEC+ approved on April 12, 2020, new oil output cut by 9.7 million bpd in May-June, 7.7 million bpd in the second half and 5.8 million bpd by May 2022.

18:12 MacGregor secures largest single vessel contract
17:59 New protocols offer effective tools to mitigate the risks of COVID-19 onboard ships
17:41 SCHOTTEL wins repeat order to supply pump jets for Mystic Cruises
17:21 GA-EMS awarded developmental contract for Naval propulsor hardware
17:14 Bunker prices are slightly up at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
16:50 LUKOIL announces IFRS financial results for the second quarter and six months of 2020
16:28 Crane Marine Contractor to transport ice resistance platform from Astrakhan to Kaliningrad
16:05 Organizations must capitalize on the next wave of China’s innovations, says Lux Research
15:46 Kalmar's RTG technology chosen for fleet renewal in Algeria
15:19 Royal IHC delivers 3,000m³ TSHD to the Port Authority of Douala
14:27 KAMPO lays down yet another hydrographic survey vessel of Project 23370G
14:03 MABUX released Bunker Weekly Review
13:46 DeloPorts announces increase of its HI’2020 results
13:22 Kongsberg and ABB announce digitalization collaboration on edge data collection
13:00 NOVATEK’s Board recommends 1H 2020 dividend
12:58 USCG ready to respond ahead of Hurricane Laura
12:37 BALEX DELTA 2020: Regional response to major maritime incidents tested in Estonian waters
12:15 Siemens Gamesa’s climate targets verified by Science Based Targets initiative
11:52 Port of Rotterdam for renews its EcoPorts’ environmental management standard
11:29 Fugro wins three long-term ROV services contracts with Petrobras in Brazil
11:04 Shipyard named after October Revolution launches hydrographic ship of Project 19920, Aleksandr Anishchenko
10:39 McDermott awarded FEED contract by Delta Offshore Energy for gas pipeline in Vietnam
09:55 New container crane is opened at the port of Riga
09:13 Baltic Dry Index as of August 26
08:54 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Aug 27

2020 August 26

18:27 Bureau Veritas issues AiP for Kongsberg Maritime's DP digital survey application
18:00 Nuclear-powered icebreaker Arktika can be delivered to the customer in September 2020
17:37 Seadrill Limited reports operating results for the second quarter 2020
17:21 TGS acquires pioneering new OBN survey in Atlantic Margin
17:14 Princess Cruises announces early 2021 world cruise cancellations
16:57 USC set to continue the series upon delivery of cruise ship Peotr Veliky
16:38 Okskaya Shipyard launches fifth dry cargo carrier of Project RSD59, Petrotrans – 5905
16:19 New share capital registered of Aker Carbon Capture AS and Aker Offshore Wind Holding AS and update on dividend-in-kind
16:00 Senior experts to explore the role of autonomy in future maritime operations at Unmanned Maritime Systems Technology 2020
15:42 Boskalis update share buyback
15:33 Cunard extends pause in operations and confirms itinerary changes for 2021 with new European sailings and 2022 World Voyage
15:13 Van Oord commissions first heavy-duty electric excavator in the Netherlands
14:50 FSUE Rosmorport fulfilled 55% of its maintenance dredging plan
14:23 USCG Cutter Healy suffers fire, propulsion failure en route to Arctic
14:07 CMA CGM Group: Fumigation requirements to New Zealand
13:18 Chemical tanker PortNews launched in Astrakhan
12:29 RF President orders to set up a commission on national interests in the Arctic
11:54 IAA PortNews offers photo release from production facilities of Lotos shipyard
11:32 New Damen ASD Tug 2810 for Louis Meyer christened at Damen Shipyards Gorinchem
11:13 Letter of Intent signed for “Fjord 5G” project
10:36 Bunker prices decrease at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
10:12 Damen Shiprepair Harlingen completes repair project on Rederij Doeksen 'Vlieland' ferry
09:52 Combined LNG services offered at LNG reloading station in Klaipeda
09:29 Oil prices rise amid reduction of US reserves
09:11 Baltic Dry Index as of August 25
09:08 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Aug 26

2020 August 25

18:12 Austal reports revenue growth in FY2020
17:58 R-FLOT lays down lead ship of Project 3052 for Moscow Canal
17:34 Keel-laying of nuclear-powered icebreaker Rossiya, Project 10510, scheduled for September 28
17:13 LCS 21 Minneapolis-Saint Paul completes acceptance trials
16:55 Volga Shipping Company increased volumes carried by its seagoing dry cargo fleet
16:41 Austal USA to expand its Mobile, Alabama facilities
16:31 200 traineeship opportunities in maritime Singapore
16:22 EU Navfor Somalia reacts on possible hijacking of a ship at the Horn of Africa