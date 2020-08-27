2020 August 27 09:31

Oil market sees mixed price movements

Fluctuation of oil prices is caused by Hurricane Laura

As of August 27 (08:14 Moscow time), Brent Crude futures price climbed by 0.33% to $45.79 per barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.



Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for September delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange climbed by 0.02% to $43.38 per barrel.



OPEC+ approved on April 12, 2020, new oil output cut by 9.7 million bpd in May-June, 7.7 million bpd in the second half and 5.8 million bpd by May 2022.