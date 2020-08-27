  The version for the print

  • 2020 August 27 13:22

    Kongsberg and ABB announce digitalization collaboration on edge data collection

    KONGSBERG Digital and ABB Turbocharging have signed a cooperation agreement on edge data collection and ship engine performance analysis. The companies will work towards a common data infrastructure and accelerate the development of value-added digital applications and services.

    The agreement will enable ABB Turbocharging to use Kongsberg Digital’s data infrastructure solution for vessels, Vessel Insight – which runs on Kongsberg Digital’s Kognifai ecosystem. It will be used as an additional data infrastructure service for ABB Turbocharging’s digital solutions. Such exchange of data between cloud platforms is fundamental to enabling remote diagnostics on vessel engines. The recent introduction of continuous performance evaluation functionality in ABB’s advisory software for engines, ABB AbilityTM Tekomar XPERT, allows timeseries engine data to be transferred between platforms.

    “Partnerships between major players are key in bringing about high value digital solutions to the maritime sector at a lower cost and faster pace. With Kongsberg Digital and ABB Turbocharging working together to increase the value offering to customers, we can deliver an even more attractive return on investment to vessel owners and operators. We are excited about working together with ABB Turbocharging and our customers to accelerate their digitalization journey,” says Hege Skryseth, President of Kongsberg Digital.

    ABB Turbocharging and Kongsberg Digital have a common interest in accelerating the adoption of digital technologies in a safe, reliable and sustainable manner with the aim of delivering solutions for a safer, smarter and greener maritime industry. The partnership will enable performance analysis of engines, through fully automated solutions supported by sensors, that will give transparency and confidence in data and can then be easily shared with other parties and OEMs to help generate more value. This translates into less workload for the crew.

    “This collaboration will take our customers further, faster. Our goal is to empower ship owners and operators to extract the maximum value from their engine data. This co-operation will help to deliver the tools and insights into engine performance needed to make their vessel operations better, their fleet management more efficient and their businesses more profitable and sustainable. It is a simple and valuable choice for a next step towards operational transparency and the digitalization of shipping,” says Cristian Corotto, Vice President Digital Customer Solutions, ABB Turbocharging.

    Vessel Insight is an out of the box solution to solve the ship-to-cloud data transmission and combined with Tekomar XPERT, ABB and KONGSBERG’s customers benefit from a fully automated engine performance diagnostics system. It is available anywhere, anytime.

    Although both systems are fully independent and able to integrate with other data sources or share data with other parties, the package works seamlessly and comes tailor-made for each ship, applying the highest cyber security standards. The cooperation will focus on keeping projects as lean as possible and delivering results within short lead times.

    As both ABB’s and KONGSBERG’s solutions have a strong market position in their respective areas, this partnership will provide a tremendous benefit to ship owners, -managers and -operators who are looking for a state-of-the-art implementation.

    ABB has an industry-leading portfolio of digital solutions – ABB Ability™ brings together over four decades of industrial digital leadership, advanced connectivity and the latest digital technologies to create unparalleled customer value.

    The agreement was signed 21 August 2020 and enters into effect immediately.  KONGSBERG DIGITAL is a provider of next-generation software and digital solutions to customers within maritime, oil and gas, and renewables and utilities. The company consists of more than 500 software experts with leading competence within the internet of things, smart data, artificial intelligence, maritime simulation, automation and autonomous operations.

    Kongsberg Digital is subsidiary of KONGSBERG (OSE-ticker: KOG), an international, knowledge-based group delivering high-technology systems and solutions to clients within the oil and gas industry, subsea, merchant marine, defense and aerospace. KONGSBERG has 11.000 employees located in more than 40 countries.

    ABB TURBOCHARGING is at the helm of the global industry in the manufacture and maintenance of turbochargers for 500 kW to 80+ MW diesel and gas engines. Our innovative leading-edge technology enables our customers to increase their performance; producing lower emissions and improving fuel consumption even in the toughest environments. Approximately 200,000 ABB turbochargers are in operation across the globe on ships, power stations, gen-sets, diesel locomotives and large, off-highway vehicles. We have over 100 Service Stations in more than 50 countries globally and a wide service portfolio that guarantees Original Parts and Original Service anytime, anywhere.

    ABB (ABBN: SIX Swiss Ex) is a leading Global Engineering company that energizes the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future. By connecting software to its electrification, robotics, automation and motion portfolio, ABB pushes the boundaries of technology to drive performance to new levels. With a history of excellence stretching back more than 130 years, ABB’s success is driven by 144,000 talented employees in over 100 countries.

2020 August 27

2020 August 26

2020 August 25

