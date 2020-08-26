2020 August 26 17:37

Seadrill Limited reports operating results for the second quarter 2020

Seadrill Limited (“Seadrill” or "the Company"), a world leader in offshore drilling, announced its second quarter results for the period ended June 30, 2020.



Highlights for the reporting period are as follows:

Technical utilization1 of 97% and economic utilization of 91%;

Revenue fell quarter-on-quarter by 14% at $277 million due to lower management contract revenues;

Operating Loss reached $88 million;

Adjusted EBITDA - $35 million, representing 12.6% margin

Net loss attributable to shareholders of $181 million, equivalent to net loss per share of $1.80

During the quarter SDRL added $41 million in backlog, total backlog now stands at $2.3 billion

Closing cash - $1.0 billion



Anton Dibowitz, CEO, commented:



“Global market sentiment for the quarter has been poor, as the real impacts of COVID-19 and reduced demand have begun to crystallize. While the industry-wide demand deficiencies remain outside our control, we have been concentrating our efforts on what we can influence, namely, our day-to-day operations and our capital structure. Despite the weak market outlook, we are pleased to be adding to our backlog and above all, delivering for our customers including through extended work programs on our rigs.



“We will be prioritizing our cash preservation and efficiency plan to prepare ourselves for the challenges that our industry faces in the short to medium-term. From a capital structure perspective, we continue to engage with our financial stakeholders to ensure we create a debt structure appropriate for the new market environment. Our $1.0bn cash balance at the end of the quarter provides us with necessary flexibility to manage this process.



“I’d like to commend every member of the Seadrill community for their contributions during this time. We have seen how our onshore and offshore employees have adjusted and grown accustomed to the new ways of working during COVID-19, the effectiveness with which they have done so has galvanized our entire organization and motivated us to persevere through these challenging times.”