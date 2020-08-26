2020 August 26 16:57

USC set to continue the series upon delivery of cruise ship Peotr Veliky

The Peotr Veliky is be delivered to the customer in the middle of 2021



The Peotr Veliky, cruise ship of Project PV300VD designed by Marine Engineering Bureau, is to be delivered to the customer, Moscow River Shipping Company, in the middle of 2021, IAA PortNews correspondent cites Aleksey Rakhmanov, General Director of United Shipbuilding Corporation, as saying after the launching of chemical tanker PortNews in Astrakhan.

The cruise ship is under construction at production facility “Lotos” of USC’s Southern Center of Shipbuilding and Ship Repair.



According to Aleksey Rakhmanov, the series can be continued.



“We see the customer’s appetite for several more cruise ships of that kind, - said the head of USC. – Therefore, I am sure that loading of the Astrakhan Region facilities will be secured”.

Cruise ship of Project PV300VD for 300 passengers was laid down by Astrakhan based Lotos shipyard in August 2016. Designed as a five-star floating hotel, the ship will feature restaurants, spa and fitness centers, saunas. USC was going to prepare the ship for the navigation season of 2019 but the delivery was delayed due to a variety of causes. Russia has not built such vessels for over 60 years.



The Peotr Veliky was launched in May 2019 for outfitting and interior works.



