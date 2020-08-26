2020 August 26 16:00

Senior experts to explore the role of autonomy in future maritime operations at Unmanned Maritime Systems Technology 2020

A key topic of discussion at the Unmanned Maritime Systems Technology Conference in London, this November, will be autonomy in future maritime operations, says SMi, the event organizer.

Based on artificial intelligence and Internet of Ships and Sea Services, the new generation of ships will be remotely controlled from the shore. Maritime Autonomous Systems has a “disruptive” potential with implications in terms of technical, economic, environmental, legislative, and social impacts in the years to come.

For this reason, there has never been more of an important time to attend the 4th Annual Unmanned Maritime Systems Technology Conference, taking place on the 25th-26th November 2020 in London, UK, in order to gain a holistic view of the role of autonomy in future maritime operations and discuss the challenges standing in the way of fielding today’s autonomy technologies for most existing fleets and vessel missions.

The 2020 agenda features insightful presentations on the topic of autonomy in unmanned maritime systems, including briefings from: