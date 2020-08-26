2020 August 26 16:19

New share capital registered of Aker Carbon Capture AS and Aker Offshore Wind Holding AS and update on dividend-in-kind

Reference is made to previous stock exchange announcements made by Aker Solutions ASA (“Aker Solutions”) regarding the two private placements (the “Private Placements”) in each of Aker Solutions’ subsidiaries Aker Offshore Wind Holding AS (“Aker Offshore Wind Holding”) and Aker Carbon Capture AS (“Aker Carbon Capture” and together with Aker Offshore Wind Holding, the “Subsidiaries”).



The share capital increases pertaining to the Private Placements have today been registered with the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises (Foretaksregisteret). Following this registration, the registered share capital of Aker Carbon Capture AS is NOK 566,060,400 divided into 566,060,400 shares, each with a par value of NOK 1, and the registered share capital of Aker Offshore Wind Holding is NOK 612,078,807 divided into 612,078,807 shares, each with a par value of NOK 1. Each share in each of the Subsidiaries carries one vote at the respective Subsidiary’s general meetings.



Updated information on dividend-in-kind to be paid by Aker Solutions

On August 14, 2020, an extraordinary general meeting of Aker Solutions approved a dividend distribution in the form of 271,942,753 shares in Aker Offshore Wind Holding and 271,942,753 shares in Aker Carbon Capture AS (jointly, the “Dividend Shares”). The dividend will be distributed to those who were shareholders in Aker Solutions as per the expiry of August 14, 2020, as registered with the Company's shareholder register with the VPS as per the expiry of August 18, 2020 (the “Eligible Shareholders”), and the Aker Solutions share started trading ex-dividend on the Oslo Stock Exchange on August 17, 2020. The dividend in the form of the Dividend Shares is expected to be distributed on or about August 26, 2020. At the same time the Dividend Shares are expected to be admitted to trading on Merkur Market.



The distribution implies that one share in Aker Solutions entitles the owner to receive one share in each of Aker Offshore Wind Holding AS and Aker Carbon Capture AS. However, for Eligible Shareholders subject to withholding tax (the “WHT Shareholders”), a portion of the Dividend Shares distributable to such WHT Shareholders corresponding to the withholding tax rate registered on each WHT Shareholder’s VPS account will be withheld (the “Withheld Dividend Shares”) to cover the applicable withholding tax for each WHT Shareholder. The amount of the withholding tax will be calculated based on the subscription price in the Private Placements, as applicable for each of Aker Carbon Capture AS and Aker Offshore Wind Holding AS, respectively. Fractions of Dividend Shares will not be withheld, and the Withheld Dividend Shares will be rounded up to the nearest whole number. The remaining Dividend Shares will be distributed to the relevant shareholders on or about August 26, 2020.



The Company will arrange for Withheld Dividend Shares to be sold for payment of the relevant withholding tax.



