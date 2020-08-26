2020 August 26 14:07

CMA CGM Group: Fumigation requirements to New Zealand

CMA CGM informs its customers that in response to the rapid expansion of brown marmorated stink bug (BMSB) throughout Europe and North America, New-Zealand authorities have issued guidelines and instructions for the 2020/2021 high risk season (September 1st, 2020 to April 30th, 2021) to prevent infestations.



As with previous BMSB risk seasons, it is the responsibility of the customer with cargo subject to these restrictions to meet treatment and certification/reporting requirements for their cargo (measures apply to all new of used vehicles, machinery & parts).