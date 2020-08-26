2020 August 26 13:18

Chemical tanker PortNews launched in Astrakhan

The ship is built by Astrakhan Shipbuilding Production Association for Russian shipping company Volgotrans



Astrakhan Shipbuilding Production Association (ASPO, a company of United Shipbuilding Corporation) has launched the lead chemical tanker of Project 00216М today, 26 August 2020, IAA PortNews correspondent reports from the ceremony.

Nadezhda Malysheva, Development Director of PortNews Media Group, served as the ship’s godmother.



ASPO is building two chemical tankers for Volgotrans LLC under the leasing programme of Mashpromleasing.

Chemical tankers of Project 00216М are self-propelled vessels of mixed sea/river class intended for transportation of crude oil and oil products as well as a wide range of liquid cargoes - noxious liquid substances including those requiring heating to 60 degrees. Such ships can simultaneously carry three types of cargo. Therefore, high quality is crucial for all construction works, including welding and installation of special equipment, systems and pumps.



Vessels of 00216М design have the following characteristics: length – 141 meters; width – 16.7 meters; depth – 6 meters; endurance – 15 days; speed – about 10 knots; river deadweight (with draft of 3.6 meters) — 5,350 tonnes, sea deadweight (with draft of 4.6 meters) — 7,900 tonnes; crew – 12.

The lead chemical tanker of Project 00216М was laid down on 4 September 2018. The naming ceremony was held in September 2019 in the framework of the Neva-2019 exhibition in Saint-Petersburg. The tanker was named PortNews after Information & Analytical Agency PortNews.

