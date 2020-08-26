2020 August 26 12:29

RF President orders to set up a commission on national interests in the Arctic

RF President Vladimir Putin has ordered to set up a cross-agency commission of the Security Council to ensure national interests of the Russian Federation in the Arctic. The Presidential Order dated 25 August 2020 (No 526) is available on the internet portal for legal information.



According to the document, the Commission is to be headed by the Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation. So, Dmitry Medvedev will take the helm of the cross-agency commission which will number 30 other members.



The commission will analyze the current state and the prospects for the development of the international situation (including the military-political one) in the Arctic in view of the need to ensure the interests of Russia, estimate the pursuance of the national strategic priorities in the region and reveal internal/external threats to national security.



The document is available in Russian >>>>