2020 August 26 11:54

IAA PortNews offers photo release from production facilities of Lotos shipyard

IAA PortNews has published a photo release from the production facilities of Lotos shipyard in Astrakhan (a company of USC’s Southern Center of Shipbuilding and Ship Repair).



The tour covered production workshops, works on construction of a dredger for Rosmorrechflot, the second chemical tanker of Project RST 25/7 for Volgotrans, vessel of Project PV 300, cruise ship Golden Ring for Gama Group and passenger ship PV300VD design.



Photo release of IAA PortNews >>>>