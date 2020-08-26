2020 August 26 10:36

Bunker prices decrease at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)

Global oil prices rise due to hurricanes in the Gulf of Mexico

Global oil prices are growing amid coronavirus vaccine hopes.

According to IAA PortNews Bunker Prices Review, bunker prices at the port of St. Petersburg were as follows:

Average price of IFO-380 HS - $250 pmt (-$4).

Average price of MGO - $360 pmt (-$10).

Average price of ULSFO - $340 pmt (-$10).

Average VLSFO 0,5% - $310 pmt (-$5).

Bunker prices at the Port of Rotterdam are stable:

- IFO-380 НS - $274

- MGO - $371

- ULSFO 0,1% - $355

- VLSFO 0,5% - $315



The difference between maximum/minimum prices depends on the amount of fuel sold and its availability.