    Damen Shiprepair Harlingen completes repair project on Rederij Doeksen 'Vlieland' ferry

    Damen Shiprepair Harlingen (DSHl) has recently completed a repair project to Rederij Doeksen’s passenger/car ferry Vlieland. The vessel operates a ferry service across the Wadden Sea between Harlingen in the north of the Netherlands and the island of Vlieland.

    The Vlieland required repair following a recent incident that took place as she was departing the harbour in Harlingen. As a result of the accident, the vessel’s SB engine room became flooded. DSHL carried out an emergency operation, closing the hole, before moving the vessel on to the yard for full repairs.

    At the yard, DSHL carried out a series of works on the vessel, including the removal of the main- and auxiliary engines, the gearboxes and all electrical equipment and wiring – of which there is over 4 kilometres. Following this, the yard undertook the rebuilding of the engine room. This included re-installing the CAT 3508 main engines and Cat 3406 & 3408 auxiliary engines cpl/w generator sets that had been overhauled by PON. Klaas Krook account manager product support at PON explained, “We value our relationships, most of which are long-term. When Doeksen was faced with the damage on the Vlieland, we went for the extra mile. Together with our valued partner Damen, we overhauled the engines in the SB engine room, and used REMAN parts to get it done cost efficiently.”

    At the same time, the yard blasted the hull and repainted the vessel. A local company, electrical technicians Piet Brouwer installed a new monitoring and safety system to the Vlieland – Rederij Doeksen having decided to take the opportunity to do so while the vessel was in dock.

    Damen Shiprepair & Conversion sales manager Klaas Kuper says, “Rederij Doeksen is a long-standing client of Damen Shiprepair Harlingen, visiting the yard on a regular basis for the scheduled maintenance of their fleet. We enjoy an excellent relationship and are pleased to be able to assist them in getting the Vlieland safely operation again.”

    Richard de Vries, manager operations at Rederij Doeksen: "We are pleased to be able to take MV Vlieland back into active ferry service. We are very satisfied with the cooperation between the various parties, who have made every effort to get this job done as quickly and professionally as possible.”

2020 August 23

15:46 Port of Antwerp: Operation Clean Sweep© expands further
14:53 Mackay Marine preps for sea trials & final electronics commissioning the future CCGS John Cabot
13:46 USCG carries out support of joint Arctic missions
11:13 Metal Shark delivers 85-foot patrol boat to the Dominican Republic