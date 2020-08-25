2020 August 25 17:58

R-FLOT lays down lead ship of Project 3052 for Moscow Canal

Newly launched shipbuilding facility in the Nizhny Novgorod Region to be engaged in construction of technical fleet units



On 25 August 2020, R-FLOT Group laid down the lead ship of Project 3052 at the newly inaugurated shipbuilding facility in Oksky (Nizhny Novgorod Region), says FSBI Moscow Canal, the customer.



The shipbuilding facility will build three vessels in a series numbering 10 units. The other two vessels will be delivered to Rechvodput.



The construction of buoy tenders is foreseen by Russia’s state programme “Transport System Development”.



The vessel is designed for implementation of the following tasks: placement, removal and transportation of aids of navigation including river and lake beacons and buoys of up to type 4; on-site maintenance and repair of navigation facilities; control of the state of navigation pass at inland water ways; control of the state of navigation aids along the navigation pass; tugging of non-self-propelled crafts; transportation of cargo on working deck; harbor supply of vessels.

Vessel’s particulars – LOA – 35.6 m, BOA – 6.5 m, depth – 2.6 m, speed - 24 km/h; maximum draft – 1.4 m, gross capacity - 162,000 register tons, capacity of 2 major engines - 220 kW each, crew - 10, endurance – 6 days.

Established in 2006, R-FLOT Group offers services from design drafting to supply of ready products for sea and river fleet as well as for the defence industry. Key activities of R-FLOT are design engineering, manufacture of marine equipment and shipbuilding.