2020 August 25 17:34

Keel-laying of nuclear-powered icebreaker Rossiya, Project 10510, scheduled for September 28

Nuclear-powered icebreaker of Leader project is designed by Iceberg CDB



Nuclear icebreaker Rossiya of Project 10510 is to be laid down by SC Zvezda (Primorsky Territory) on 28 September 2020, State Corporation “Rosatom” says in its newspaper “Strana ROSATOM”.



The ship will be the first representative of the new generation of nuclear-powered icebreakers of Leader project.



Zvezda shipyard (Bolshoy Kamen, Primorsky Territory) commenced steel cutting for the superpowered nuclear icebreaker of Project 10510, Leader, on 6 July 2020.



The state customer under the shipbuilding contract is State Corporation “Rosatom”, project developer – FSUE Atomflot, sole contractor - SC Zvezda.

The contract on the construction of the nuclear icebreaker Leader (project 10510) was signed remotely on April 23 by Rosatom subsidiary FSUE Atomflot and Shipbuilding Complex “Zvezda”; the parties were respectively located in Murmansk and Vladivostok.

Under the contract, the ship is to be put into operation in 2027.



Nuclear-powered icebreaker of Project 10510 will be built in the Far East by Shipbuilding Complex “Zvezda” in pursuance of RF Government’s Decree dated 27 March 2019 (No 538-р) “On designation of Shipbuilding Complex “Zvezda” as the sole contractor on construction of Leader icebreaker”.

The Leader icebreaker designed by “Iceberg” Central Design Bureau will be equipped with RITM-400 reactors designed by Rosatom’s Afrikantov Experimental Design Bureau for Mechanical Engineering.

Key characteristics of the icebreaker of project 10510, Leader: propulsion power - 120 MW; speed – 22 knots; length - 209 m; width – 47.7 m; reactor plant – two RITM-400 reactors of 315 MW heat rate each; icebreaking capability (maximum): – 4 m; displacement – about 69,700 t.

Main power equipment: nuclear power system equipped with two RITM-400 reactors; steam turbine unit equipped with four turbo-generators, each with a power capacity of 37 MW; electric propulsion system equipped with four propeller motors, each with a power capacity of 30 MW.

The nuclear-powered icebreaker will be able to make a channel of up to 50 meters wide to ensure economically efficient year-round operation of large cargo ships (from 50,000 tonnes) and 50-meter wide gas carriers of Arc7 class on the Northern Sea Route. Until the Leader icebreaker is put into operation, cargo ships will be escorted on the Northern Sea Route by nuclear-powered icebreakers of up to 60 MW.

