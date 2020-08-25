-
2020 August 25 15:37
CMA CGM announces rate increase from Asia to Red Sea
In a continued effort to provide our customers with reliable and efficient service on REX Lines, CMA CGM informs of the following increase:
Effective September 1st, 2020 (B/L date):
Origin Range: From all Asian ports
Destination Range: To Red Sea ports
Cargo: Dry, OOG, Breakbulk & Reefer cargo
Amount: +USD 200 per TEU
Effective September 15th, 2020 (B/L date):
Origin Range: From all Asian ports
Destination Range: To Red Sea ports
Cargo: Dry, OOG, Breakbulk & Reefer cargo
Amount: +USD 200 per TEU