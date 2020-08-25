2020 August 25 15:37

CMA CGM announces rate increase from Asia to Red Sea

In a continued effort to provide our customers with reliable and efficient service on REX Lines, CMA CGM informs of the following increase:



Effective September 1st, 2020 (B/L date):

Origin Range: From all Asian ports

Destination Range: To Red Sea ports

Cargo: Dry, OOG, Breakbulk & Reefer cargo

Amount: +USD 200 per TEU



Effective September 15th, 2020 (B/L date):

Origin Range: From all Asian ports

Destination Range: To Red Sea ports

Cargo: Dry, OOG, Breakbulk & Reefer cargo

Amount: +USD 200 per TEU