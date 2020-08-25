2020 August 25 16:31

200 traineeship opportunities in maritime Singapore

Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, maritime companies in Singapore have come together to provide job opportunities for Singapore Citizens and Permanent Residents entering the workforce. The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) is working closely with Workforce Singapore (WSG) and maritime companies to provide fresh and recent graduates with over 200 traineeships to develop industry-relevant skills and experience through the SGUnited Traineeships Programme, as well as to extend similar attachment opportunities to mid-career individuals. This was announced by Mr Chee Hong Tat, Senior Minister of State for Transport and Foreign Affairs, at the “Make Maritime Your Next Port of Call” webinar today.



These traineeships are offered by companies in the port and shipping sectors, such as PSA, Jurong Port, Maersk Singapore, Bernhard Schulte Ship Management and maritime companies under the Kuok Group, in a range of areas covering commercial, operations, engineering, ICT and corporate job functions.



MPA, in partnership with SkillsFuture Singapore and WSG, have also updated the Skills Framework for Sea Transport to provide information on specialised job roles such as cargo capacity specialists, and new emerging skills such as environmental compliance, data analytics and technology integration. The Framework serves as a common skills development and career planning guide for HR professionals, employers and employees and will help companies and workers better respond to technological advancements and changing business needs.



Mr Chee said, “Even in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the maritime sector continues to play a critical role in global supply chains. We expect shipping and ports to continue to transform itself.

This presents exciting opportunities for those in our workforce looking to play a part in a sector in transition towards greater digitalisation and sustainability. We will also help Singaporeans to develop skill-sets to be well-placed to seize these job opportunities.”



The webinar kicks off the two-day MSC Maritime Careers Workshop organised by the Maritime Singapore Connect Office (MSC), a unit under the Singapore Maritime Foundation. Held virtually, the event aims to showcase job and traineeship opportunities in the sector.