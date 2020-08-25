2020 August 25 13:46

Petersburg Oil Terminal obtains certificate of compliance with ISO 14001:2015

The certificate confirms the company’s compliance with environmental safety standards at all phases of oil product handling



Petersburg Oil Terminal (POT) says it has obtained a certificate of compliance with ISO 14001:2015 “Environmental Management System”.



The certificate has been provided by the Norwegian certification company DNV GL.



In 2018, Petersburg Oil Terminal was the first to install a set of floating oil spill containment booms in the Baltic area of Russia. In 2019, the length of boom system was increased 1.5 times. Later, Petersburg Oil Terminal established its own emergency response team.



Petersburg Oil Terminal is one of Russia’s terminals for handling of oil products in the Baltic Region. It is an advanced transshipment facility and one of the largest stevedoring companies of Big Port St. Petersburg. POT offers a hi-tech acceptance of oil products delivered by railway, river and road transport as well as shipment of oil products by road transport, sea-going ships and bunkering vessels.

The terminal established in 1995 covers the area of 37 hectares and numbers 37 tanks for light and dark oil products. Its annual capacity is 10 million tonnes. In 2019, POT shipped over 7.9 million tonnes of oil products.

