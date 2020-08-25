2020 August 25 12:20

ABP invests to enhance operations at Port of Newport

As the UK continues to come to terms with the economic impact of the Coronavirus pandemic Associated British Ports (ABP), the UK’s leading and best-connected port operator, has invested nearly £4 million in new equipment to enhance operations at the Port of Newport during the last 9 months.

The most recent investments are in a new Liebherr mobile crane and a Sany 32 tonnes state-of-the-art heavy duty forklift truck, which represent a combined investment of £2.3 million. Having arrived in August, the truck will assist in the handling of large volumes of steel coils and slabs at Newport. With 32 tonnes of lifting capacity, the machine will allow ABP’s team to load heavier cargo in a single lift and continue to provide the best services to our customers.

This follows last year’s investment in a £1.4 million new energy-efficient material handler to benefit customers in Newport, which was commissioned in November 2019. Using the latest technology, the Mantsinen 120M is also fitted with a HybriLift energy storage system which reduces energy consumption by 35% as part of ABP’s drive to reduce its carbon footprint.

ABP’s Port of Newport is the leading general cargo port in Wales and the second largest steel handling port in the UK. It handles a wide range of cargoes for its customers, including steel, forest products, and bulk materials for the agricultural sector. Newport is the principle port for Tata Steel’s exports from South Wales and already in 2020 has handled 700 thousand tonnes of export products.

Andrew Harston, Regional Director, ABP Wales & Short Sea Ports: “Our continued investment in ABP’s business in Wales shows our commitment to the regional economy, local jobs and serving our customers. The Port of Newport sits within ABP’s Wales & Short Sea Port region and is one of 21 ABP ports spread across the UK, which have continued to operate safely throughout the pandemic to keep the economy moving.”

Steven Harrison, Port Manager at Newport: “I am proud of our colleagues, who, as key workers, have continued to do a great job working safely and following appropriate measures throughout the Covid-19 pandemic to keep the economy moving. This latest investment will continue to support and protect jobs and help us in delivering the best possible service to our customers.”

With demonstrable access to investment, the Port of Newport is equipped to meet future demand and will be in a strong position to maintain its place as the leading general cargo port in Wales. Located close to the M4 and A449/M50 it also has great connectivity to Wales, the West Country and M4 corridor and the Midlands, which remains a key destination for imports via Newport.