2020 August 25 11:34

ABP appoints new Group Head of Commercial (Offshore Wind)

Associated British Ports (ABP) welcomes Andy Reay to the Commercial team, as he is appointed to lead the development of ABP’s Offshore Wind solutions.

With over 30 years’ experience of the offshore wind industry, ABP’s leading centres of offshore wind include the £310 million offshore wind facility at Green Port Hull (a joint investment with Siemens Gamesa) and operations and maintenance facilities in Grimsby, Barrow and Lowestoft. Andy’s role has been created to build on these strong foundations and drive forward the growth of offshore wind- an important strand of the company’s future strategy.

Andy will take up the role in October and will bring to ABP a wealth of experience of the offshore wind and renewable energy industry, joining from DEME Offshore. A former member of the Renewables UK Board, Andy is also on the advisory board of the Team Humber Marine Alliance and a member of the Offshore Energy and Subsea Working Group for the North East Local Enterprise Partnership.

Julian Walker, ABP’s Chief Commercial Officer, said: “Andy is a key hire for the ABP: the UK Government set an ambitious target in the Offshore Wind Deal for 40GW by 2030, and ABP is uniquely placed to help achieve this. I am delighted that Andy will be at the forefront of developing the next generation of offshore wind land infrastructure, further strengthening our existing team and bringing together ABP’s decades of expertise and unparalleled land bank in strategic port locations.”