2020 August 25 11:11

Murmansk Commercial Seaport shipped 36,101 tonnes of crushed stone to Russia’s Arctic zone

Having completed handling of the Pola Elisaveta, the port loaded M/V Siberia with a cargo bound for Sabetta



Murmansk Commercial Seaport JSC (MMTP) says it has loaded the dry bulk cargo carrier Pola Elisaveta with 36,101 tonnes of crushed stone intended for construction works in the Arctic zone of the Russian Federation under the country’s infrastructure projects.



According to the statement, handling operations at the ‘Arctic’ berth of MMTP continued with M/V Siberia having taken the place at the berth.



Chief port operational manager Vitaly Vlasov emphasized that the ship can take a wide variety of cargoes with almost each hold to be loaded with a specific product, so called ‘aggregated shipment’.



The Siberia was loaded with heavy weight foundation frame units, components, big-bags, crushed stone of different fraction and sand, a total of 25,000 tonnes.



The ship left for the Gulf of Ob, the port of Sabetta and the Gydan peninsula.



Murmansk Commercial seaport (MMTP JSC) was founded in 1994. MMTP operates 17 berths with total length of about 3 km. The waters depths allow the port accommodate vessels with draft of up to 15.5 meters and length of over 265 meters.