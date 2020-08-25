2020 August 25 10:48

Scope of dredging on Volkhov river preliminary estimated at about 15,500 tonnes

Over a half of the plan has been fulfilled



Scope of dredging on the Volkhov river is preliminary estimated at about 15,500 tonnes, Sergey Ryabchisky, representative of Volga-Baltic Basin Administration, told PortNews-TV.



According to him, 50-70% of the plan has been fulfilled. It is difficult to estimate precisely as the actual bottom state differs from the expectations.



Initially, there were 40 points of dredging while additional survey resulted in adding 30 more points.



The works began on August 3. They are being conducted by Volga-Baltic Basin Administration which is in charge of operation, development and safety if inland water ways and hydraulic engineering structure as well as IWW navigation.



