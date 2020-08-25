2020 August 25 10:17

Rostov Region Governor drew RF President’s attention to Don River

Vasily Golubev told Vladimir Putin about the socioeconomic situation in the region



The President of Russia held a working meeting with Rostov Region Governor Vasily Golubev via videoconference. The region’s head informed the President about the socioeconomic situation in the region.

The Governor recalled that since 2007, the water management situation in the basin of the Don River remains fairly tense. Six sectors of the economy depend on the river, including water supplies, fishing, navigation, and reclamation, to name a few. This is a serious problem. It concerns many regions and, of course, many people as well. Mr Golubev asked the President to give instructions to the relevant officials to study this problem.