  • 2020 August 25 09:30

    Oil market sees mixed price movements

    Brent Crude price is up, WTI – down

    As of August 25 (07:57 Moscow time), Brent Crude futures price climbed by 0.07% to $45.16 per barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.

    Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for September delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell by 0.31% to $42.49 per barrel.

    OPEC+ approved on April 12, 2020, new oil output cut by 9.7 million bpd in May-June, 7.7 million bpd in the second half and 5.8 million bpd by May 2022.

2020 August 25

18:12 Austal reports revenue growth in FY2020
17:58 R-FLOT lays down lead ship of Project 3052 for Moscow Canal
17:34 Keel-laying of nuclear-powered icebreaker Rossiya, Project 10510, scheduled for September 28
17:13 LCS 21 Minneapolis-Saint Paul completes acceptance trials
16:55 Volga Shipping Company increased volumes carried by its seagoing dry cargo fleet
16:41 Austal USA to expand its Mobile, Alabama facilities
16:31 200 traineeship opportunities in maritime Singapore
16:22 EU Navfor Somalia reacts on possible hijacking of a ship at the Horn of Africa
15:37 CMA CGM announces rate increase from Asia to Red Sea
15:19 New Aquila USA Brand Manager appointed
14:05 USCG, salvage crews recover remaining dredging vessel crewmembers
13:46 Petersburg Oil Terminal obtains certificate of compliance with ISO 14001:2015
13:13 Vyborg Shipyard sends its first trawler of KMT01 design for sea trials
12:49 VEB.RF finances construction of Baltic LNG in Ust-Luga
12:20 ABP invests to enhance operations at Port of Newport
11:57 Tallink suspends Turku-Tallinn route as passenger numbers fall
11:34 ABP appoints new Group Head of Commercial (Offshore Wind)
11:11 Murmansk Commercial Seaport shipped 36,101 tonnes of crushed stone to Russia’s Arctic zone
10:48 Scope of dredging on Volkhov river preliminary estimated at about 15,500 tonnes
10:23 Bulgartransgaz and Gastrade join hands for the Alexandroupolis FSRU project
10:17 Rostov Region Governor drew RF President’s attention to Don River
09:53 Vladimir Bychkov appointed Vice President of Management Company “Delo”
09:12 Baltic Dry Index as of August 24
08:46 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Aug 25

2020 August 24

18:21 Bahri orders 10 chemical tankers from Hyundai MIPO Dockyard
18:10 North Sea Port adapts management
17:47 Hilburn rejoins Crowley Solutions as VP, Business Development
17:25 Throughput of Chinese sea and river ports in 7M’2020 climbed by 1.4% YoY to 8 billion tonnes
17:02 A system of cargo berths to appear on Leningrad Region rivers
16:39 "K" Line celebrates launching of LNG-powered car carrier under construction at Tadotsu Shipyard Co.Ltd.
16:07 Throughput of port Azov in 7M’2020 fell by 17% YoY
15:35 Rostec and MIT to create integrated system of communications and navigation for NSR
15:14 USCG continues to respond to dredging vessel in Corpus Christi, Texas
14:38 Eastern Shipbuilding commences steel cutting for Weeks Marine vessel R.B. Weeks
14:26 LORP completed delivery of oversize equipment intended for Irkutsk Polymer Plant
13:50 Throughput of NCSP Group in H1’2020 fell by almost 10% YoY
13:27 DMC delivers nozzles to fishing trawler modification project
13:11 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product grew to RUB 12,753 pmt
12:54 MarTID 2020 Training Practices Report released
12:32 USCG reopens some ports in the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico
12:25 The Snowflake International Arctic Station provides a stepping-stone towards advancing carbon-free technologies in the Arctic
12:03 Chemical tanker PortNews to be launched in Astrakhan on 26 August
11:42 Four more Norled ferries equipped with SCHOTTEL EcoPellers
11:00 Cruise ship Mustai Karim leaves for maiden voyage
10:51 The Port of Antwerp remains open and operational
09:58 Crude oil prices decline
09:39 Throughput of port Shanghai (China) in 7M’20 fell by 6%
09:22 Container throughput of Hong Kong port (China) in 7M’2020 fell by 3.7%
09:10 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Aug 24

2020 August 23

15:46 Port of Antwerp: Operation Clean Sweep© expands further
14:53 Mackay Marine preps for sea trials & final electronics commissioning the future CCGS John Cabot
13:46 USCG carries out support of joint Arctic missions
11:13 Metal Shark delivers 85-foot patrol boat to the Dominican Republic
10:49 New dry-bulk handling facility at the Port of Antwerp

2020 August 22

16:05 GC Rieber Shipping sells its vessel
15:18 Carnavron: Dorado development update
14:21 Profit-sharing contract based on fuel savings delivers for both Brittany Ferries and Wärtsilä
13:49 USCG Cutter Munro joins RIMPAC following 37-day Alaska patrol
12:52 Delivery of A-ROSA River Cruises E-Motion ship postponed