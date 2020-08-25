2020 August 25 09:30

Oil market sees mixed price movements

Brent Crude price is up, WTI – down

As of August 25 (07:57 Moscow time), Brent Crude futures price climbed by 0.07% to $45.16 per barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.



Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for September delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell by 0.31% to $42.49 per barrel.



OPEC+ approved on April 12, 2020, new oil output cut by 9.7 million bpd in May-June, 7.7 million bpd in the second half and 5.8 million bpd by May 2022.