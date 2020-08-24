2020 August 24 17:25

Throughput of Chinese sea and river ports in 7M’2020 climbed by 1.4% YoY to 8 billion tonnes

In July, it grew by 6%, year-on-year

In January-July 2020, sea and river ports of China increased their cargo throughput by 1.4%, year-on-year, to 8 billion tonnes, China’s National Bureau of Statistics said. In July, the freight traffic grew by 6%, year-on-year, to 1.25 billion tonnes.

Throughput of seaports in January-July climbed by 1.5% to 5.35 billion tonnes.

In 2019, Chinese seaports handed 13.95 billion tonnes of cargo.