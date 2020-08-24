2020 August 24 17:02

A system of cargo berths to appear on Leningrad Region rivers

Cargo berths to blend into a system of passenger berths



A system of cargo berths is to be built in the Leningrad Region alongside with the new passenger berths, Mikhail Prisyazhnyuk, deputy head of the Leningrad Region’s Transport Authority, told PortNews-TV correspondent.



About a dozen of new passenger berth have been built and designed in the Leningrad Region by today. Under the agreement between Leningrad Region Governor Aleksandr Drozdenko and Kont in the framework of the investment project, modern passenger berths appeared in Staraya Ladoga, Svirstroy, Oreshek, Dubrovka and Kirishi. Besides, designing has been completed for a new berth at Proryv diorama museum in Kirovsk.



Cargo berths are to expand this system.



“Development of transport infrastructure facilities has begun with dredging virtually completed and the opportunity to include the cargo segment appearing as the next phase of IWW development in the Leningrad Region and the entire North-West Region”, said Mikhail Prisyazhnyuk.



According to him, it takes two months on the average to design a berth and to obtain an approval with about the same period needed for construction. Low impact technologies are applied as the berths are built close to monuments of architecture in areas of historical significance.



A total of RUB billion has been invested by Kont in construction of berths in the Leningrad Region.



Dredging and construction of new berths contributes to the development of tourism. The “Oreshek” fortress has seen a three-fold increase of tourist flow. For the first time in its history Oreshek welcomed a 130-meter ship with a superstructure as high as the fortress walls.





