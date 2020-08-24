2020 August 24 16:07

Throughput of port Azov in 7M’2020 fell by 17% YoY

Grain shipments grew by 14%

In January-July 2020, seaport of Azov handled 4.449 million tonnes of cargo, down 17%, year-on-year. According to the stevedoring companies’ statistics, internal turnover of Azov seaport fell by 12%, year-on-year, to 3.742 million tonnes.

In the reporting period, short-sea traffic surged by 29% to 1.838 million tonnes with imports having increased by 16% to 277,000 tonnes. Exports fell by 38% to 1.627 million tonnes, transit – by 36% to 707,000 tonnes.



In January-July 2020, handling of grain grew by 14% to 3.072 million tonnes, handling of oil products fell by 46% to 717,000 tonnes, handling of coal plunged 3.1 times to 329,000 tonnes.



In the reporting period, the port of Azov registered 1,517 arrivals and 1,519 departures versus 1,765 arrivals and 1,767 departures in January-July 2019.



Port of Azov is situated on the banks of the Don river. It is the main gateway between the Mediterranean Sea with the inland waterways of Russia and the Caspian Sea, for freight flows to the central part of Russia, the Urals and Central Asia. The boundaries of the port's basin include the River Don from the 3151.0-km stretch, the Koysug River to the receiving Buoy No 1 of Azov-Don Sea Canal, including outer anchorage No. 6 and the Calancea bayou to Dugino stop-over point.