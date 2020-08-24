2020 August 24 15:35

Rostec and MIT to create integrated system of communications and navigation for NSR

Agreement signed at "Army-2020" forum



State Corporation “Rostec” and Corporation “Moscow Institute for Heat Technology” (MIT) are set to create an integrated system of communications and navigation for the development of Arctic, Far East and the Northern Sea Route. For that purpose they are going to design a system of satellites and ground-based/ship-based devices, says MIT press center.



The agreement on cooperation in development of space, nuclear, fuel and energy industries, Far East and Northern Sea Route, was signed at the international military-technical forum "Army-2020".



The document was signed by Sergey Sakhnenko, Director of Rostec’s Radioelectronics Cluster, and Yury Solomonov, General Designer of MIT in the presence of Sergey Chemezov, head of Rostec.



The agreement foresees joint implementation of projects on designing, manufacture and introduction of communication and navigation equipment, development of digital technologies, industrial process automation.