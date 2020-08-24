2020 August 24 14:26

LORP completed delivery of oversize equipment intended for Irkutsk Polymer Plant

Transshipment of equipment will be completed by the end of September



Lena United River Shipping Company (LORP) says it completed the delivery of oversize equipment to the berth in Ust-Kut on 22 August 2020.



M/V Ulyana Gromova delivered a 54.6-meter long hardening water column weighing 305 tonnes and other components weighing 83 and 76 tonnes. Total weight of equipment transported by M/V Ulyana Gromova is 465 tonnes.



The equipment was transported from the Korean port of Masan by the Northern Sea Route and the Lena river (a total of over 12,000 kilometers). Total weight of 45 units of equipment transported by LORP is 4,500 tonnes.



Transshipment of oversize equipment intended for Irkutsk Polymer Plant (IPP) began on August 24. All the nine barges will be unloaded by the end of September and then the equipment will be delivered to the plant construction site.



Irkutsk Oil Company (INK) earlier said it had built a special berth on the Lena river to accept equipment for Irkutsk Polymer Plant (IPP).

The berth’s length is 113 meters, or 310 meters including the approaches. Two 750-tonne caterpillar cranes will be installed on the berth for handling of oversize equipment.



Equipment manufactured for IPP by the leaders of the Global Engineering industry in Japan, Korea and China was loaded onto two ice class vessels in the Korean port of Masan left for Russia on June 30. It took them three weeks to cover 8,500 kilometers along the Northern Sea Route to the Russian port of Tiksi where the equipment was transshipped onto nine barges of Lena United River Shipping Company (LORP) for further transportation to Ust-Kut. In August, LORP fleet passed 3,600 kilometers down the Lena river.

The annual production capacity of the plant will be at least 650 thousand tons of highly demand production. Polymers are used in automobile and aircraft manufacturing, the space industry, medicine, and the consumer goods industry. The feedstock for the IPP will be ethane extracted from natural and associated petroleum gas produced at the fields of the INK group. The plant will offer 1,500 jobs.

PAO Lena United River Shipping Company is the only transport company operating in the Arctic area of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia). It transports freight and passengers along inland water ways and the sea routes. The company owns and operates a fleet of more than 350 units, including cargo ships, tugs, passenger and support vessels with the total capacity of 450,000 GT.

