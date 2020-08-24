2020 August 24 12:54

MarTID 2020 Training Practices Report released

The 2020 Training Practices Report presenting the results from the third MarTID survey is now available on the MarTID website, MWU says in a press release. The historic survey initiative studies global maritime training practices, investment and thought. The2020 focus topic is “Quality in Training” and the report explores how the maritime community views the implementation of quality assurance systems in seafarer education and training. The survey was completed at the end of May 2020 just when the full impact of the COVID-19 pandemic was being felt globally. The pandemic’s impact on seafarer training will be assessed in the next survey.

This year’s findings include the following: budget and expenditure on maritime training which continue to rise for vessel owners, training institutions and seafarers; the gap between face-to-face teaching and internet-based e-learning is closing; and while the majority of vessel operators and maritime training institutes follow some form of quality assurance processes for training, seafarers perceive the quality of their onboard training to be less than optimal.

“Seafarers continue to serve the global community as facilitators of a key link in the global logistics chain, particularly when the challenging events of theCOVID-19 pandemic are considered,” said Dr. Cleopatra Doumbia-Henry, President of the World Maritime University, who welcomed the report. “Their competence, development, knowledge, skill retention and their transfer to actual work settings are as critical as ever. Training needs to be kept in focus.”

CaptainJohn Lloyd, Chief Executive Officer of the Nautical Institute, provided the foreword stating: “Insights and measurement of training in the maritime community are scarcely conducted on a global scale and so I am delighted to welcome this third annual digest. The information and analysis provide an important spotlight for our community and its priorities and commitment over the past 12months and gives us the opportunity to look ahead and plan for the future.”

The MarTID reports are available free of charge on the MarTID website and are distributed widely to reach a global audience. The surveys draw on insights from shipowners and operators, maritime education and training institutions and seafarers. The survey response rate in 2020 increased 60% over the previous year’s number of respondents.

MarTID – the global MaritimeTraining Insights Database is designed to provide a global picture of maritime training that is not available elsewhere, offering the global maritime community data on current and emerging training trends and techniques, staffing models, training focus areas, training tools, training resource allocation and assessment practices. MarTID is a non-commercial initiative collaboratively founded in 2017 by the World Maritime University, Marine Learning Systems andNew Wave Media.

The objective of MarTID is to help ensure safe, efficient, and sustainable maritime operations on clean oceans. It will do so by providing the maritime industry with comprehensive data on how it manages and conducts training for shipboard competencies and the effects of drivers, such as technology, on this training. The data, updated annually by means of global surveys, will provide insights that can lead to enhanced policy-setting, decision-making, benchmarking and operational optimization by industry and regulatory authorities at all levels.