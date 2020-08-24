  The version for the print

    Chemical tanker PortNews to be launched in Astrakhan on 26 August

    Astrakhan Shipbuilding Production Association (ASPO, a company of United Shipbuilding Corporation) will launch the lead chemical tanker of Project 00216М on 26 August 2020.

    The tanker has been named PortNews after our information & analytical agency .

    ASPO is building two chemical tankers for Volgotrans LLC under the leasing programme of Mashpromleasing.

    Chemical tankers of Project 00216М are self-propelled vessels of mixed sea/river class intended for transportation of crude oil and oil products as well as a wide range of liquid cargoes - noxious liquid substances including those requiring heating to 60 degrees. Such ships can simultaneously carry three types of cargo.

    Vessels of 00216М design have the following characteristics: length – 141 meters; width – 16.7 meters; depth – 6 meters;  endurance – 15 days; speed – about 10 knots; river deadweight (with draft of 3.6 meters) — 5,350 tonnes, sea deadweight (with draft of 4.6 meters) — 7,900 tonnes; crew – 12.

    As it was reported earlier, the naming ceremony for the lead chemical tanker of Project 00216М was held in September 2019 in the framework of the Neva-2019 exhibition in Saint-Petersburg. The tanker was named PortNews after Information & Analytical Agency PortNews.

    In December 2019, USC President Aleksey Rakhmanov said that the lead tanker of Project 00216М, PortNews, would be delivered in 2020, as scheduled and approved by the customer.

    ASPO JSC, construction division of Caspian Energy Group, specializes in construction of technical facilities for offshore field development and commercial shipbuilding. ASPO comprises Astrakhan based shipyards: ASPO Main Yard, ASPO Site №3 and Lotos shipyard.

