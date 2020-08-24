2020 August 24 15:14

USCG continues to respond to dredging vessel in Corpus Christi, Texas

The U.S. Coast Guard crews and partner agencies continue pollution and salvage response Sunday for the dredging vessel Waymon L Boyd in Corpus Christi, Texas.



Dive and salvage operations commenced at approximately 10 a.m., Sunday, and are ongoing.



A piece of the dredging vessel was located in the middle of the channel and is currently in the process of being safely removed.



The Texas General Land Office, state lead for coastal oil spill response, is on scene and is working to identify and protect Texas natural resources and ensure the spill is contained.



Approximately 1,600 gallons of diesel fuel has been removed from the water and 680 gallons of diesel fuel/water was skimmed overnight.



The cause of the incident is under investigation.



“The Captain of the Port has reopened the Corpus Christi Ship Channel with certain restrictions from Chemical Basin to Viola Basin,” said Sean Strawbridge, CEO, Port of Corpus Christi. “While the search and rescue mission for the lost crewmen of the Waymon L Boyd has concluded, the suffering of the injured crew members and the families of those lost still endures. Our heartfelt prayers are with them all. The Port of Corpus Christi and the Incident Management Team continues the recovery and salvage of the vessel in partnership with Orion Marine Group, and we thank the Coast Guard, the Army Corps of Engineers, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality and the Texas General Land Office as well as our local, state and federal elected officials for their leadership during this tragic incident.”