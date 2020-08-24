2020 August 24 11:42

Four more Norled ferries equipped with SCHOTTEL EcoPellers

"Festøya", the first of a total of four SCHOTTEL-equipped hybrid ferries for Norwegian ferry operator Norled, has recently entered operation. Each of the four double-ended RoPax ferries built at the Remontowa shipyard in Poland features two SCHOTTEL EcoPellers type SRE 340. These are powered by an innovative diesel-electric hybrid system, and operated by green battery power during transit.



This move further strengthens SCHOTTEL’s position in the Norwegian ferry market.



Propelled by highly efficient SCHOTTEL EcoPellers

The main propulsion for the LMG 120-DEH design vessels consists of electrically driven SCHOTTEL EcoPellers type SRE 340 with 2.1 m diameter fixed-pitch propellers. These thrusters allow economical operation of the newly built vessels at a service speed of 10 kn and a free running speed of 12.5 kn.



The propulsion units are designed to provide full thrust in the required direction, even with strong side winds. Thanks to the SRE’s outstanding overall propulsion efficiency and course-keeping stability, it is characterized by low operating costs and low fuel consumption, resulting in low emissions.



Ferries powered by innovative hybrid system

In operating mode, the required power is supplied by two rechargeable battery packs installed on board. A shore charging system, which also includes an automatic mooring system, recharges these batteries from the mains when the vessels are docked. The vessels only use generators, run on 100 percent biodiesel, in an emergency.



Operating in the Norwegian fjords

Two of the 114.4 m long and 17.7 m wide Norled ferries will service the Festøya-Solavågen route and are capable of taking on board up to 120 cars and 296 passengers. The other two vessels will operate the Mannheller-Fodnes route and are certified to carry more, with a maximum of 395 passengers.



The series is set to be completed during this year.