2020 August 24 09:22

Container throughput of Hong Kong port (China) in 7M’2020 fell by 3.7%

In January-July 2020, port Hong Kong (China) handled 10.25 million TEUs (-3.7%, year-on-year). According to the port authority, the port’s largest terminal Kwai Tsing handled 8.17 million TEUs (-1.1%, year-on-year), other terminals handled 2.1 million TEUs (-12.8%).



Port Hong Kong is one of the world’s largest ports. It is capable of handling 456,000 vessels per year. In 2019, the port’s container throughput hit 18.36 million TEUs.