2020 August 24 10:51

The Port of Antwerp remains open and operational

The Port of Antwerp will remain 100% operational during this second wave of the coronavirus. The port is part of Belgium's essential infrastructure, playing a crucial role in supplying Belgium and Europe. The Port of Antwerp Covid-19 Taskforce reconvened at the end of July and stressed that it remains essential to monitor the situation.



The port will remain 100% operational during the second wave of the coronavirus. This is thanks to the daily efforts and commitment of all its staff. At the meeting of the taskforce, it was once again stressed that keeping the port operational is a joint priority, to maintain our country's supplies. The participants in the taskforce believe it remains essential to monitor the situation. The taskforce will convene on an ad hoc basis.



Despite the impact of the coronavirus crisis on global production and logistics chains and a pandemic-driven drop in demand, the economic damage for the port remained limited. Total transhipments fell by 4.9% in the first half of the year (read more) compared to the same period in 2019.



After a strong first quarter, the port witnessed an expected decline in the transhipment of all flows of goods, with the exception of the container sector. For the third quarter, while the Port of Antwerp is still expecting blank sailings, it is also seeing the first signs of recovery and an upturn in the European economy.