2020 August 23 10:49

New dry-bulk handling facility at the Port of Antwerp

At quay 131-133, Veemnatie is building new dry bulk facilities for the storage of ammonium sulphate. Veemnatie NV is a joint venture between 5th Havendok and C. Steinweg Belgium NV. They have joined forces to build dedicated warehouses for the Dutch chemical company Fibrant.



The investment comprises nine dry bulk warehouses, which will be operational in the first quarter of 2021. Together, they account for 160,000 tonnes of ammonium sulphate storage. Ammonium sulphate is a harmless by-product of the production of caprolactam and better known as an artificial fertiliser.



Through the strategic partnership, Fibrant hopes to provide the best logistics service for its international customers and at the same time reduce its CO2 footprint. Thanks to the connections at the Port of Antwerp, transport by inland waterways and sea vessels can be faster and only part of the traffic will go by road.