  • 2020 August 23 15:46

    Port of Antwerp: Operation Clean Sweep© expands further

    Following production and logistics companies, BDP International and countless transport companies have now signed the Operation Clean Sweep© charter too. With the addition of the transport sector, a further link in the polymer supply chain is now getting behind the Zero Pellet Loss project, Port of Antwerp said.

    The Port of Antwerp is one of the most important production and logistics centres for plastics in Europe. Unfortunately, small plastic balls – known as pellets – can sometimes end up in nature during production, storage, transport or processing. In order to combat this, Port of Antwerp, along with Plastics Europe, essenscia and Voka Alfaport, launched the Zero Pellet Loss platform. Among other things, the platform serves to support clean-up actions in the port area, the exchange of best practices and the implementation of the practical action plan to combat pallet loss.

    The four partners are aiming for an initiative that involves the entire supply chain. They are therefore delighted that BDP International has now endorsed the project too. Besides ten transport companies, the sectoral organisations Febetra and Transport & Logistics Flanders had also signed the charter earlier.

