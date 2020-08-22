2020 August 22 14:21

Profit-sharing contract based on fuel savings delivers for both Brittany Ferries and Wärtsilä

A unique profit-sharing contract between the technology group Wärtsilä and French operator Brittany Ferries, signed in 2018, is resulting in significant benefits for both companies. Following the installation of Trim and Speed energy management and optimisation technology provided by Wärtsilä Voyage, the project results in a reduction of exhaust emissions, which goes in line with Brittany Ferries’ strategic approach to sustainable shipping.



The implementation of the Wärtsilä systems on the first vessel ‘Cap Finistere’, covered by the contract, was finalised and fully operational in March 2019.



Within six months, the ferry’s fuel consumption was 4 percent less than prior to installation. This equates to a reduction of approximately 2,600 tons of carbon dioxide emissions, according to Brittany Ferries and Wärtsilä calculations.



“The result speaks for itself, with a clear relationship being established between the Wärtsilä Voyage optimisation tools and the savings achieved. Wärtsilä’s Smart Marine approach is focused on delivering high efficiency, environmental sustainability, and cost savings to the customers. This is one more shining example of this commitment,” says Andrew Rayner, Head of Sales, Key Account Solutions, Wärtsilä Voyage.



The initial contract covered three vessels, Cap Finistere, Pont Aven and Honfleur. More recently, Wärtsilä Voyage received orders for three more ships, i.e. Galicia, Mont St. Michel and Armorique.



The partnership included installation and activation onboard of Eniram Platform, Trim and Speed optimization systems, Data Access and Analytics services, Mobile Operations services and training.



“We are delighted with both the fuel savings achieved and the resulting reduction of the ship’s carbon footprint. Our strategy is very much built around environmental performance, and we have already ordered the Wärtsilä Speed and Trim solutions for additional vessels,” says Arnaud Le Poulichet, Technical Director, Brittany Ferries.



As of today, Brittany Ferries, UK is the leading maritime carrier on the western and central Channel. The company’s RoPax ships serve routes between France, the UK and Spain.