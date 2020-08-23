  The version for the print

  • 2020 August 23 11:13

    Metal Shark delivers 85-foot patrol boat to the Dominican Republic

    Shipbuilder Metal Shark says it has delivered an 87′ x 19.5’ welded aluminum Near Coastal Patrol Vessel (NCPV) to the Dominican Republic’s Navy.

    Christened “Betelgeuse” in keeping with the Dominican tradition of naming military vessels after constellations, the new patrol craft was built at Metal Shark’s Franklin, Louisiana USA shipyard and officially incorporated into the Dominican Navy during a ceremony at the Las Calderas Navy Base on August 6th.

    The vessel has been delivered to the Dominican Republic under a $54 million U.S. Navy contract awarded to Metal Shark to produce up to thirteen 85-foot Defiant-class patrol craft for U.S. partner nations.

    The NCPV is a monohull vessel utilizing the parent-craft hull form of Damen Shipyards’ 2606 Standardized Patrol vessel, which has been significantly optimized by Metal Shark to suit the requirements of the NCPV mission. The versatile patrol vessel is designed to support a wide range of missions including search and rescue, border patrol, police and customs duties, counter-narcotics operations, and securing waters of economic importance.

    Powered by twin 1,600-horsepower Caterpillar C-32 marine diesel engines turning fixed-pitch Michigan Wheel propellers through Twin Disc MGX-6599 transmissions, the NCPV has been designed for missions of up to six days at sea in nearshore ocean conditions, supporting an operating crew of ten.

    To maximize versatility, the NCPV carries a 5.6-meter Metal Shark-built aluminum RIB, powered by twin Mercury 50-horsepower four-stroke outboards, that quickly launched and retrieved via an integrated stern slipway in support of missions.

    “Metal Shark has worked extensively with the U.S. Navy to design and build this highly capable platform which will bolster the effectiveness of maritime security and counter-drug missions across Latin American and the Caribbean,” said Henry Irizarry, Metal Shark’s Vice President of International Business Development. “As we continue to deliver these vessels and expand the NCPV fleet, we will enhance regional cooperation and a see an elevated military presence that will ultimately help to protect regional interests as well as those in the United States.”

    “The NCPV program is a direct result of the increased demand among Metal Shark’s military operators worldwide for larger and more capable patrol vessels,” said Metal Shark CEO Chris Allard. “In terms of size, speed, endurance, and capability, we are working to meet those challenges head-on. We’re proud to deliver this vessel to the Dominican Republic and are looking forward to delivering multiple additional NCPVs across the Caribbean and Latin America in the months ahead.”

    To see a gallery of images from the delivery ceremony, click here.

    Metal Shark is a diversified shipbuilder specializing in the design and construction of welded aluminum and steel vessels from 16’ to over 300’ for defense, law enforcement, and commercial operators. Key customers include the United States Coast Guard, Navy, Air Force, Army, foreign militaries, law enforcement agencies, fire departments, passenger vessel operators, pilot associations, towboat operators, and other clients worldwide. With three fully self-contained shipbuilding facilities in Alabama and Louisiana USA plus a dedicated engineering facility in Croatia, Metal Shark’s 500+ employees produce over 200 vessels per year with a proud and proven track record of high quality, on time deliveries.

Другие новости по темам: Metal Shark, patrol boat  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 August 23

13:46 USCG carries out support of joint Arctic missions
11:13 Metal Shark delivers 85-foot patrol boat to the Dominican Republic
10:49 New dry-bulk handling facility at the Port of Antwerp

2020 August 22

16:05 GC Rieber Shipping sells its vessel
15:18 Carnavron: Dorado development update
14:21 Profit-sharing contract based on fuel savings delivers for both Brittany Ferries and Wärtsilä
13:49 USCG Cutter Munro joins RIMPAC following 37-day Alaska patrol
12:52 Delivery of A-ROSA River Cruises E-Motion ship postponed
11:13 Kongsberg Maritime supports the One Ocean sustainability project and Tall ship Statsraad Lehmkuhl

2020 August 21

18:03 Seaspan Shipyards marks another best-in-class milestone with the start of sea trials for future Coast Guard vessel CCGS John Cabot
17:34 New edition of PortNews magazine is available in English on the agency’s website
17:06 Ukraine’s Ministry of Infrastructure approves Strategic Development Plan of USPA for 2021-2025
16:41 Kongsberg to supply Norwegian Coastguard vessels with sonars for multiple operations
16:27 MSC Cruises and Fincantieri celebrate float out of MSC Seashore
16:08 United Shipbuilding Corporation starts relocating its headquarters to Saint-Petersburg
15:45 Irkutsk Oil Company built special berth to accept equipment for its polymer plant
15:26 TransContainer reports its IH2020 IFRS financial results
15:04 MarineMax appoints new Texas Regional President
14:38 SC Novotrans designated as commercial operator of Ro-Ro/passenger ferry Baltiysk
14:12 CMA CGM launches two new high value-added solutions for priority transportation of goods
13:49 CMA CGM announces Port Congestion Surcharge in Bejaia, Algeria
13:22 Mir training sailing ship with cadets onboard entered the seaport of Ust-Luga
12:56 USCG rescues two men from aground vessel in St Mary’s Inlet
12:27 Krasnoye Sormovo delivers Pola Aleksia, yet another dry cargo carrier of Project RSD59
11:43 Colombo Dockyard to build six (6) plus four (4) optional eco bulk carriers to Misje Eco Bulk AS Norway
11:21 Russia’s first LNG-powered RO-RO ferry launched in Turkey
11:02 Keppel’s FLNG conversion solution achieves 33% GHG emission savings
10:36 Singapore's MPA to host "Make Maritime Your Next Port of Call” webinar
10:04 United Nations Conference on trade and development
09:43 CMA CGM announces FAK rates and OWS on North Europe-the Indian Subcontinent service
09:22 Crude oil prices recover
09:07 Baltic Dry Index as of August 20
08:38 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Aug 21

2020 August 20

18:23 Scandlines outfited its ferry with rotor sail
17:57 Information about Astrakhan seaport amended in RF Register of Seaports
17:33 Boskalis posts H1 2020 strong operational results
17:26 Anchor handling tug Finwhale handed over by Gazprombank Leasing to Marine Rescue Service
16:53 ICS informs about China prohibition on the import of solid wastes
16:34 Rosmorport announces amendment of information about Sabetta in RF Register of Seaports
16:01 ASCO’s “SRI Caspian Sea Project” receives international quality ISO 9001-2015 certificate
15:38 ASCO pays attention to minimize negative impact of emissions on environment
15:13 MABUX releases bunker weekly review
15:02 DOP becomes first locally built dredger in Argentina
14:47 Ships of RF Navy’s Caspian Flotilla practice involved in training of amphibious landing operation
14:23 Synergy Group, Norden launch a tanker joint venture
14:04 Industry survey shows switch to low-sulphur fuel has not been without problems
13:41 PGNiG Group's net profit up to over PLN 5.9bn in H1 2020
13:19 Tech innovation to improve resiliency and agility will be critical post-COVID-19, says Lux Research
13:09 BIMCO and ICS prepare for new Seafarer Report
13:00 Gazprom Neft records RUB8 billion net profit for H1 2020
12:38 Port of Baltimore sets new record for most container moves from one ship
12:06 BC Ferries adds more than 750 sailings above contract, helping to rebuild local economies
11:33 Copenhagen’s new high-speed firefighting vessel powered by Volvo Penta IPS
11:15 Dredging operations for coal terminal in Sukhodol Bay to be completed this year
10:54 Finland joins international pioneering network of Maritime Autonomous Surface Ships (MASS) in ports
10:28 Unifeeder acquires feeder and regional trade operators
10:02 BIMCO shares information on OCIMF’s new temporary remote inspection regime
09:40 Crude oil prices continue going down
09:25 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Aug 20
09:07 Baltic Dry Index as of August 19