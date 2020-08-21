2020 August 21 17:34

New edition of PortNews magazine is available in English on the agency’s website

Paper copies of PortNews magazine will be available at the international events as soon as exhibition activities are resumed



English version of PortNews is available in pdf and text format on IAA PortNews website.



The issue's editorial content includes articles dedicated to the Leader class icebreaker, the Northern Sea Route, autonomous shipping, industry digitalization in the time of pandemic, battery powered fleet, dredging, shipbuilding and ship repair, fishing ships as well as the interview with Executive Director of Bronka port Aleksey Shukletsov, materials covering activities of Russia’s largest coal terminals, expansion of the access canal to Sabetta port, the first cruise ship built in Russia (Mastay Karim), construction of icebreaker Victor Chernomyrdin and tanker PortNews, Sovcomflot ships running on LNG and LNG bunkering tanker of Gazpromneft Marine Bunker.

