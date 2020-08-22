2020 August 22 12:52

Delivery of A-ROSA River Cruises E-Motion ship postponed

The delivery of A-ROSA River Cruises new E-Motion ship, which was originally planned for May 2021, has been postponed until March 2022 as a result of disruption to the supply chain caused by the Corona pandemic.



The innovative E-Motion Ship is currently under construction at the Severnav shipyard in Romania. The interior will be completed at the Concordia Damen shipyard in the Netherlands. The first departures are now planned for April 2022 on the Northern Rhine.



The ship will feature an ‘E-Motion’ concept which allows the ship to switch to battery power when approaching a city and arrive emission-free and can be charged overnight by shore power connection.



The new ship has been designed specifically to cater for the multigenerational market. It will have a range of new features including spacious 28m2 cabins sleeping up to five people, a dedicated kids club room and a separate children’s pool next to the main pool on the sundeck. The ship also boasts large balcony cabins, a separate suite area and various different restaurant areas.