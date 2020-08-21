2020 August 21 17:06

Ukraine’s Ministry of Infrastructure approves Strategic Development Plan of USPA for 2021-2025

The Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine has approved the Strategic Development Plan of USPA for 2021-2025. The Strategic Plan was elaborated with the involvement of the Roland Berger international consulting company, USPA says in a press release.

“Despite the instability in foreign markets associated with the spread of COVID-19, we do look forward to the sustainable development of the company and the growth of its key production indicators in cooperation with our partners,” – Oleksandr Golodnytskyy, USPA Acting CEO, said.

Implementation of the Strategic Plan will allow modernization of fixed assets and business processes of the enterprise, as well as increase in the efficiency and level of international competitiveness of Ukrainian sea ports. In addition, the implementation of the Strategic Plan will help maintain the passport characteristics of waterside infrastructure facilities (sea port water areas, quay walls, etc.) and their proper condition of technical operations to improve the efficiency of cargo flows in sea ports.

Andrii Haidutskyi, Chairman of the USPA Supervisory Board, notes: “The Supervisory Board took an active part in designing the concept of the Strategic Plan for the transformation of USPA into a modern joint-stock company, approaching the landlord port model in accordance with the World Bank recommendations and improving cooperation within the port community. Our next task is to ensure systematic monitoring of its implementation and, if necessary, to introduce adjustment measures”.

Due to the improvement of corporate governance and further development of sea port infrastructure until 2025, USPA anticipates to ensure the EBITDA margin of at least 15%, return on assets at ≈ 8%, as well as increase in the volume of cargo throughput per meter of berth for all types of cargo.

According to Oleksandr Golodnytskyy: “An essential indicator for us is that for the first time the draft Strategic Plan had been widely and comprehensively discussed with trade unions, as well as with government officials, industry organizations and business associations. Therefore, we do expect their active involvement and cooperation throughout the process of the implementation of its strategic thrusts”.