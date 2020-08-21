2020 August 21 16:08

United Shipbuilding Corporation starts relocating its headquarters to Saint-Petersburg

Vasilyevsky Island will be the key location of USC



United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC) starts moving from Moscow to Saint-Petersburg, USC head Aleksey Rakhmanov told RIA Novosti.



According to Aleksey Rakhmanov, the first group of personnel has already arrived in Saint-Petersburg. A total of 330 people is to move with 120 people to remain in the Moscow based representative office.



Vasilyevsky Island in Saint-Petersburg will be the key location of USC, says Aleksey Rakhmanov.



As it was reported earlier, relocation of the United Shipbuilding Corporation’s headquarters had been scheduled for July 2020 but the plans were adjusted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, said Aleksey Rakhmanov.



United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC OJSC) is the largest shipbuilding company in Russia. It was set up in 2007 with 100% federal ownership. The holding comprises 40 companies and organizations (major shipbuilding and shiprepairing companies as well as leading design bureaus). Currently, USC consolidates the bulk of the domestic shipbuilding complex. The Russian market is the main focus of the state corporation though it also exports its products to 20 countries worldwide.



