    Seaspan Shipyards marks another best-in-class milestone with the start of sea trials for future Coast Guard vessel CCGS John Cabot

    Third Offshore Fisheries Science Vessel built by Seaspan Shipyards begins sea trials just six weeks after launch

    On August 18th, the future Coast Guard vessel the CCGS John Cabot cruised out of English Bay in Vancouver to begin sea trials, marking another major milestone for this third Offshore Fisheries Science Vessel (OFSV) built by Seaspan Shipyards under Canada’s National Shipbuilding Strategy (NSS).

    The future CCGS John Cabot begins sea trials just six weeks after its official launch on July 3 at Seaspan’s North Vancouver shipyard. The time span between launch and sea trials is considered best-in-class in the shipbuilding industry and echoes the ship’s 97% complete status at launch, a rare accomplishment at launch that exceeded international benchmarks.

    Sea trials mark the final major phase in a shipbuilding project before delivery. Over the next ten days the ship will be put through its paces during rigorous full-scale exercises where specialists from Seaspan Shipyards, representatives from the Coast Guard and key equipment suppliers will conduct a series of performance and seaworthiness tests. The tests ensure that the ship operates as designed and that all systems – including mechanical, electrical, hydraulics, fishing and laboratory, communications, navigation, as well as fire and safety systems – are fully operational.

    On completion of sea trials, the future CCGS John Cabot will be prepared for an anticipated delivery to the Canadian Coast Guard in September before sailing to her home port St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador where she will take her place in the Coast Guard fleet alongside sister ships CCGS Sir John Franklin and CCGS Capt Jacques Cartier.

    Mark Lamarre, Chief Executive Officer, Seaspan Shipyards comments: “Moving from launch to sea trials in record time, particularly during a global pandemic, is a testament to the incredible talent and determination of the Seaspan Shipyards team, and intense collaboration and teamwork from our supply chain partners and the Canadian Coast Guard. Together, we are moving from strength to strength and demonstrating dramatic productivity and efficiency improvements with each ship delivered. These are exactly the outcomes intended by the architects of Canada’s National Shipbuilding Strategy, and they are the hallmarks of a modern shipyard that is firing on all cylinders.”

    About CCGS John Cabot:

    • Measuring 63.4 metres, the CCGS John Cabot will be one of the most advanced and capable ships of its size and type in the world.
    • CCGS John Cabot is the third OFSV built by Seaspan Shipyards under the National Shipbuilding Strategy. She will join her sister ships already in service — the CCGS Sir John Franklin, delivered in December 2019 and now stationed in Victoria, British Columbia, and the CCGS Capt Jacques Cartier, delivered on June 2019 and currently stationed in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia.
    • The OFSV is fully equipped to support Fisheries and Oceans scientists in the collection and analysis of data on Canada’s marine ecosystems and the impacts of climate change. This floating laboratory features a full suite of state-of-the-art systems, including a deployable sensor-laden drop keel, high-tech fishing trawls and four science labs — a wet lab, a dry lab, an ocean lab and a control lab.
    • The OFSVs support scientific research through work such as:
    • performing fishing and acoustic surveys of fish and invertebrates;
    • collecting information on the abundance and distribution of marine species; and
    • collecting data on marine ecosystems and the impacts of human activity on fisheries resources and ecosystem health.
    • The OFSVs, although primarily focused on science and research, also have the capability to support search and rescue, and environmental response and operations as required.

    ABOUT SEASPAN SHIPYARDS
    Seaspan Shipyards, a division of Seaspan ULC, is a leader in Canada’s shipbuilding and ship repair industry. With modern facilities and a dedicated workforce of 2,700 in North Vancouver and Victoria, Seaspan Shipyards has proven itself to be a trusted partner on a range of complex projects for both government and the private sector.

    Seaspan Shipyards is proud to be Canada’s chosen non-combat shipbuilder under the NSS. In this capacity, the company is building state-of-the-art ships in Canada for the Canadian Coast Guard and Royal Canadian Navy. Through its NSS-related work, Seaspan Shipyards is creating jobs, generating economic benefits and rebuilding Canada’s shipbuilding and marine industries.

