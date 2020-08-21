2020 August 21 14:38

SC Novotrans designated as commercial operator of Ro-Ro/passenger ferry Baltiysk

From June 2019, Novotrans Group is a general agent of Rosmorport at Ust-Luga port’s Auto/Rail Ferry Terminal



Stevedoring Company “Novotrans” (SC Novotrans) says it has signed an agreement with FSUE Rosmorport according to which it is designated as a commercial operator of Ro-Ro/passenger ferry Baltiysk on Ust-Luga-Baltiysk-Ust-Luga line in the Baltic Sea.



The route allows for cargo and passenger transportation between the Kaliningrad Region and the Leningrad Region without crossing the borders of other states.



The first loading of the ferry has been held recently, says SC Novotrans.



As IAA PortNews reported earlier, Ro-Ro/passenger ferry Baltiysk returned to Ust-Luga in late March after a repair conducted by Kronshtadt Shipyard. Last week, FSUE Rosmorport said the ferry resumed its operations on the line.



The new schedule numbers six two-way voyages per month. The travel time is about 40 hours depending on navigation conditions.



The Baltiysk modified according to the CNF05 design of Marine Engineering Bureau by Lloyd Werft Bremerhaven GmbH for FSUE Rosmorport (put into operation on 14 July 2006) left for the first voyage from Ust-Luga to Baltiysk on 7 September 2006.



Vessel class: RS KM UL А1;

Vessel length: 186.5 m;

Vessel width: 21.6 m;

Draft: 6.5 m;

Deadweight: 9,887 tons;

Power plant power: 16 MW;

Speed (maximum): 18.9 knots;

Cargo capacity: from 70 to 130 railway cars; 118 Euro trailers;

Crew: 20 persons;

Passenger capacity: 12 persons



From June 2019, Novotrans Group is a general agent of Rosmorport at Ust-Luga port’s Auto/Rail Ferry Terminal (ARFT).



Related link:

Rosmorport establishes railway ferry traffic on Ust-Luga – Baltiysk ferry line >>>>